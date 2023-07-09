Home » Montana Taxpayers to Receive Up to $2,500 in Direct Payments: What You Need to Know
Montana Taxpayers to Receive Up to $2,500 in Direct Payments: What You Need to Know

Montana Taxpayers to Receive Up to $2,500 in Direct Payments: What You Need to Know

Title: Montana Taxpayers to Receive Direct Payments Under Bill 192
Subtitle: Tax Refunds and Surplus Distribution Benefit 530,000 Beneficiaries

Montana taxpayers can look forward to direct payments as part of a bill that aims to distribute the state’s budget surplus and provide tax refunds to eligible residents. Starting from July 3, 2022, individuals who filed their 2021 tax returns will have the opportunity to receive direct payments of up to $2,500.00 USD.

Under the provisions of Bill 192, which was recently passed by the Montana House of Representatives, the total number of beneficiaries is expected to reach an impressive 530,000 individuals, resulting in a reimbursement package totaling $480 million.

Notably, this initiative also benefits Montana residents who filed their 2020 state tax return, covering individuals who were part or all of the year’s residents. The inclusion of 2020 tax filers further amplifies the impact and scope of the direct payment scheme.

The direct payments rollout is scheduled to commence on July 3, 2022, and will continue until December 31, 2023. The refund amount that taxpayers receive will depend on their marital status and the information recorded on line 20 of Montana Form 2, as clarified by the Montana Department of Revenue.

Early beneficiaries will be those who promptly filed their 2021 tax returns. For example, individuals who filed their declarations at the beginning of 2022 will be among the first to receive their refunds once the process is initiated.

For single taxpayers, the direct payment amount is projected to be approximately $1,250.00 USD, an equivalent sum afforded to married couples who filed their tax returns separately. Similarly, taxpayers who are heads of households and have fulfilled their tax obligations will be eligible for the same amount. However, married taxpayers who file joint returns can anticipate receiving up to $2,500.00 USD in direct payments.

To qualify for these direct payments, taxpayers must have filed their 2020 and 2021 tax returns within the required timeframe. Extensions were allowed if necessary. Furthermore, to receive the income tax refund payment, line 20 of Montana Form 2 must indicate an amount greater than zero.

A noteworthy aspect for eligible taxpayers is that they do not need to actively claim the refund, as the state government will automatically send out the funds. This streamlined process ensures that those entitled to the refund receive it without unnecessary hurdles.

The enactment of Bill 192 has been hailed as a significant step towards dispersing the state’s budget surplus and providing financial relief to Montanans who have dutifully fulfilled their tax obligations. Through this initiative, the Montana government acknowledges the importance of offering support to its residents during these challenging times.

As the direct payments program gets underway, Montana taxpayers can anticipate a much-needed boost to their finances, providing much-welcomed relief for households across the state.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on the available data at the time of publication and is subject to change as per official notifications from the Montana Department of Revenue.

