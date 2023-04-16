Home » Monza hit at San Siro, Inter ko 1-0 – Lombardy
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 15 – Inter misstep in the league that does not take advantage of Milan’s equal and loses at home to Monza 1-0. Inzaghi’s team plays sub-rhythm but becomes dangerous in the first half with Lukaku, Correa and Barella. In the second half the Belgian was still close to scoring, but Monza came out at a distance. Mota nearly took the lead and then Caldirola scored it in the half hour with a header following a corner kick. Inter tried to react in search of an equalizer but Palladino’s team defended their advantage in an orderly manner and conquered three important points. (HANDLE).

