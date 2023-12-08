Home » MOPC and Government of Alto Paraná install asphalt plant in Minga Guazú
MOPC and Government of Alto Paraná install asphalt plant in Minga Guazú

MOPC and Government of Alto Paraná install asphalt plant in Minga Guazú

Tour of the plant located in the Minguero municipality.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) installed its asphalt plant again in Alto Paraná, and with this it seeks that the tenth department has a greater road solution with the construction and repair of roads.

“Through a joint effort between the Government and the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), we have achieved a great desire for the department of Alto Paraná,” said Governor César “Landy” Torres during the tour to the plant located in Minga Guazú.

“The successful installation of an asphalt plant in the City of Minga Guazú. This achievement represents a great advance in the development of road infrastructure in the department. The installation of this plant not only marks tangible progress in terms of infrastructure, but also establishes the foundations for sustainable growth and a great improvement in the connectivity of the region,” the governor said.

Thus, the asphalt plant returns to Alto Paraná after passing through the community of María Auxiliadora, in the department of Itapúa.

