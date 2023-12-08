Chicken Imports to Cuba Hit Lowest Levels Since June 2020

The latest figures from economist Pedro Monreal show a concerning trend in chicken imports to Cuba. According to Monreal, there has been a decrease of 26.5% in value and an alarming 32% in tons, reaching the lowest level since June 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

This decline in chicken imports exacerbates the food security crisis in Cuba, which has been attributed to ineffective economic policies. Chicken is the primary source of protein in the country, and it is facing more serious problems than the official story recognizes.

Statistics from the US Department of Agriculture reveal that exports include contracts with various types of end customers, both state-owned and MSMEs, indicating the breadth of the impact on the Cuban market.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Monreal points out that the value of USD 1.30 per kilogram of chicken exported to Cuba in October 2023 is the highest recorded in the last five years. This value, known as FOB (free on board) at the port of shipment, poses additional challenges for the already compromised food security on the Caribbean island.

The figures from the US Department of Agriculture underscore the gravity of the situation, and it is clear that urgent action is needed to address the declining chicken imports to Cuba. The implications of this trend on the country’s food security are significant, and it is crucial for policymakers to take proactive measures to alleviate the situation.