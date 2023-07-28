More than 1.5 kg of gold worth more than 95 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of two passengers from Malaysia at the Hyderabad airport.

Captured by two passengers from Malaysia at Hyderabad Airport

95 lakhs Worth Rs One and a half kilos Confiscation of more than

In possession of two passengers from Dubai 34,800 Foreign cigarettes were also seized

Hyderabad: 27. July (sahrnews.com)

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad, gold, drugs and foreign currency are being seized on a large scale from time to time.

According to officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport today July 27 At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials of the Customs Department seized two passengers who had arrived in Hyderabad from Malaysia in two separate cases. One and a half kilos More than gold has been confiscated. The value of which is more than 95 lakhs Rs. while from the possession of other two passengers coming from Dubai 34,800 Foreign cigarettes have been seized. Further investigations are underway in this regard.

According to officials of the Customs Department, based on passenger profiling, the Customs Department, officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad seized two passengers from the militia. 1.5451 A gram of gold has been confiscated 94 lakh 99 thousand rupees Is.

According to the officials, these passengers hid the sauna in their underwear and jeans pants by making a paste.

While today at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, two passengers who arrived from Dubai were detained 34 thousand 800 Foreign cigarettes have been seized. According to the officials of the Department of Customs, Hyderabad Airport, further investigation is underway in both cases.

Remember that at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad July 23 In possession of three passengers from Kuwait and Bahrain 42 lakhs 80 Rs Worthy 704 grams Gold and 15 thousand Foreign cigarettes were seized from the possession of a passenger traveling from Hyderabad to Dubai on the same day 7 lakh 56 thousand rupees Valuable foreign currency was confiscated.

While July 22 In possession of four passengers arriving at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai 1.559 Grams of gold worth Rs 93 lakhs 28 thousand It was stated that Rs.

Similarly July 17 The officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport seized two passengers in two separate cases after a search based on suspicion. One kilogram is 725 grams Gold was confiscated, which was being smuggled. The value of this confiscated gold One crore three thousand It was reported Rs.

right there July 5 At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials of the Customs Department seized two passengers in four separate operations. 2 kg 279 grams The gold was confiscated One crore 37 lakhs It was said that Rs. and also from the possession of other three passengers One million one thousand Cigarette sticks worth Rs.

While July 2 A citizen of the Republic of Burundi was arrested by the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport 43 In the possession of a one-year-old female passenger who had arrived in Hyderabad directly from Nairobi 2027 A gram of heroin (drug) was seized. The price of which in the international market 14 Crore 20 Lakh Rs It was told. Later this woman was arrested and sent to jail after being produced in court.

