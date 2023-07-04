More than 180,000 vehicles mobilized through Cesar during Plan Retorno

During the festive bridge of San Pedro and San Pablo, which took place this weekend, 180,386 vehicles were mobilized on the roads of the department of Cesar.

Of these, 89,275 vehicles entered the region and 91,111 left for other destinations.

The authorities implemented different prevention strategies through 10 control areas directed by around 150 uniformed personnel from the Department’s Traffic and Transportation Sectional Police.

However, four people died due to a traffic accident and six were injured.”

210 subpoena orders were made for violations committed due to disrespect for traffic regulations, of which 115 were motorcyclists,” the National Police reported.

During the weekend the roads of the department also had the accompaniment of a delegate from the Superintendency of Transportation and the National Road Safety Agency.

