Home » More than 180,000 vehicles mobilized through Cesar during Plan Retorno
News

More than 180,000 vehicles mobilized through Cesar during Plan Retorno

by admin
More than 180,000 vehicles mobilized through Cesar during Plan Retorno

During the festive bridge of San Pedro and San Pablo, which took place this weekend, 180,386 vehicles were mobilized on the roads of the department of Cesar.

Of these, 89,275 vehicles entered the region and 91,111 left for other destinations.

The authorities implemented different prevention strategies through 10 control areas directed by around 150 uniformed personnel from the Department’s Traffic and Transportation Sectional Police.

However, four people died due to a traffic accident and six were injured.”

210 subpoena orders were made for violations committed due to disrespect for traffic regulations, of which 115 were motorcyclists,” the National Police reported.

During the weekend the roads of the department also had the accompaniment of a delegate from the Superintendency of Transportation and the National Road Safety Agency.

See also  Expensive-beaches, umbrella and sunbeds up to 75 euros: anger at the sea for the new price increases

You may also like

Basic food basket continues to rise in El...

Íngrit Valencia, gold in San Salvador, dreams of...

EU. The transition to the circular economy is...

Multiple Fatalities and Injuries in Philadelphia Shooting, Amidst...

President Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the 3rd...

Nuremberg | Over 200 champions awarded

It has been seen that the Government has...

Apparently drones shot down again over Moscow region

FGR achieved a sentence of more than 106...

Buenaventura in power of the gangs, governor of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy