After verifying the evidence and arguments presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which led the lawyer William Alejandro Carmona Giraldo to accept charges freely and voluntarily, a criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit declared this person responsible for delivering gifts to judicial officials to favor the head of a criminal structure.

In this sense, the professional was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for the crimes of bribery for giving or offering and conspiracy to commit a crime, a fine equivalent to 81 million pesos and inability to exercise public rights and functions for 54 months. .

The investigation led by a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption established that the lawyer Carmona Giraldo articulated several actions to grant benefits to Edison Guillermo Velásquez Álvarez, alias Farid, leader of the illegal group known as ‘Libertadores de Vichada’.

Initially, in 2013, the man sentenced today hired a law student to submit a request to replace the intramural security measure with a home security measure, based on false documents. The request was attended favorably; however, it was revoked in the second instance.

On the other hand, between 2013 and 2017, Mr. Carmona Giraldo achieved that, by manipulating the distribution system, his client’s process was assigned to a court for the execution of sentences and measures in Guaduas (Cundinamarca), which granted conditional release. and an authorization to travel to Villavicencio (Meta).

The Prosecutor’s Office verified that the lawyer paid 10 million pesos for the alteration of the distribution, 20 million pesos for the decision of the probation and 1,500,000 pesos for deactivating the electronic device placed on alias Farid.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

