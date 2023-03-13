Home News More than 51,000 hectares have been returned to victims of dispossession in Meta – news
More than 51,000 hectares have been returned to victims of dispossession in Meta

In the First meeting of the productive chain of Tahiti del Meta acid lime, a Public-Private Alliance was signed with more than 20 actors, which will benefit about 210 producers from the municipalities of Puerto López, Puerto Lleras, Lejanías and Fuentedeoro, 2 exporting companies and 30 national marketing companies.

The Government of Meta will provide technical assistance, associative strengthening, formulation of projects to generate financing for the links in the chain, support for marketing and formalization of the chain in the department, through the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of Meta.

This is an alliance for the benefit of producers in order to be more competitive. To position this product in the world, since Meta has been gaining strength and contributes around 6% of the fruit that leaves the country. From 2021 to 2022 it grew more than 100% and continues to grow.

According to Procolombia and the Villavicencio Chamber of Commerce, we currently have approximately 1,500 hectares planted; Approximately 1,400 in production with 241 tons exported to the US, although it is also exported to some European countries. The projection is to formalize the chain, establish routes and new export markets to Japan and Korea. Likewise, double production in 4 years and triple exports.

A work articulated with the Rural Development Agency (ADR) Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), Agrosavia, Sena, Villavicencio Chamber of Commerce, Sinchi Institute, Asohofrucol, Kurima, Merlet, Acadevrl, municipalities of Puerto Lleras, Granada, Fuentedeoro, Puerto López , with the Santo Tomás and Piloto universities of Colombia, departmental secretariats of Competitiveness and Agriculture and Rural Development.

Source: Government of Meta

