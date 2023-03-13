Once again this year the great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOW, with the possibility of admiring all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the tournament Stars and Stripes, turned on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches for the next day.

Between March 14 and 17 there will be 5 Regular Season matches of the US professional championship to be followed live on Sky and streaming on NOW.

Videos, news, statistics, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the skysport.it/nba website, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now. NBA also on the official Sky social channels (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA).

NBA (Regular Season) programming from March 14 to 17, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Tuesday 14-Wednesday 15 March

Ore 1 Oklahoma City Thunder-Brooklyn Nets Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 3 Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 14 and 19.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco Bonfardeci

and Matteo Soragna)

Night Wednesday 15-Thursday 16 March

Ore 0.30 Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 0.30 Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Mauro Bevacqua

(delayed Thursday at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Thursday 16-Friday 17 March

Ore 0.30 Brooklyn Nets-Sacramento Kings Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Friday at 10 and at 14 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)