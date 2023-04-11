SPID identities released reach 33.5 million; there are 12,624 accredited public bodies, while 151 private ones

The number of citizens using their digital identity to access the online services of the Public Administration continues to grow.

In 2022, accesses via SPID exceeded one billion, almost doubling those of 2021, which had recorded 570 million. Over 6 million identities have been released over the past year, reaching 33.5 million.

The number of PAs that have activated authentication for online services via SPID is also growing, rising by 3,207 units compared to the previous year, reaching 12,624, and the number of private entities, going from 83 to 151.