The alarm system connected to the scaffolding that surrounds the building went off at two in the morning. But for the owner of the apartment from which the thief was fleeing, it was still dinner time: on holiday abroad, overseas, she saw him sneaking into her house live and called the police. The umpteenth theft in via di Toppo 29 woke up half an apartment building with a start. Increasing, if there were still any need, the restlessness in which the families who occupy it, especially elderly people alone, have been living for some time now.

In the last two weeks there have been five hits in the home, between attempted and carried out. Last month, it was the wineries that ended up in the crosshairs of the usual unknowns. Who, evidently, know the spaces and movements of that complex and its inhabitants only too well. Proof of this is the choice to visit the apartment itself, which is empty during these festive days.

Not to mention the advantage offered precisely by the presence of a construction site for the realization of interventions connected to the 110% superbonus.

Up until a few weeks ago, the scaffolding was also mounted on the wall overlooking via di Toppo, while now the installation only affects the internal part which opens onto via Santa Giustina.

Just enough to still facilitate incursions and escapes, as well as to peek through the windows hidden by the darkness. With the result of sowing fear in the condominiums. Because, beyond the loot – from jewelery to silverware and from electronic instruments to cash in drawers – it is above all the state of insecurity that is worrying.

«We feel under attack, because these are not sporadic episodes. These are people who keep an eye on us, wait for darkness and then go into action», says a condominium, exasperated not only by the frequency of shots, but also by the silence that seems to be preferred to fall on them. «Udine is not a safe city and it is not true that nothing ever happens – he insists -. As a professional who has lived in many parts of Italy, starting with Rome, I confess that I have never seen such an escalation of thefts. Much less in such a central area. I am thinking above all of the elderly who live alone and who are terrified of the idea that, in the dark, someone might break into their home”.

Not the naive, by the way. To take away bikes and mopeds from the cellars, the thieves, probably a gang, broke the chains of 7 boxes with wire cutters and, before disappearing, replaced them with new padlocks