Moroccans of the World: A Call for a New Contract Statement by Al-Wasl Association

With the launch of Operation Marhaba for the year 2023, Moroccans abroad look forward to opening a new page that consolidates the community’s relationship with the motherland, based on mutual commitments based on the reference to the rights and duties stipulated in the July 2011 Constitution and the directives of the Royal Speech of August 20, 2022.

For decades, Moroccans abroad have fulfilled their obligations to the country of origin. And the repercussions of exceptional circumstances, the Covid crisis as a model, did not lead to inaction or a decline in the performance of duty. The opposite is true, as financial transfers doubled, which reached a record number that exceeded the incomes of the rest of the economic sectors, and they were at the forefront of defenders of the territorial integrity and geostrategic interests of the Kingdom of Morocco. This confirms their strong patriotic sense of the need to do their duty to support their cause, reduce the effects of the exceptional circumstance, and raise the flag of Morocco high in regional and international forums and forums.

This unilateral commitment was not matched by enabling Moroccans abroad to exercise their constitutional rights on the grounds that they are citizens like other Moroccans who have the same rights and duties. This marginalization was not limited to political participation, but rather extended to the governance institutions in which they are supposed to contribute in a real way.

The persistence in the continuity of the approach of excluding the activities of Moroccans in the world from contributing to drawing up alternative public policies and the trend towards announcing government measures without opening a direct dialogue about them with those concerned, and resorting in a waste of time and money to institutions that are far from the interests of Moroccans living abroad.

The adoption of this approach, as demonstrated by the tenth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Living Abroad and Migration Affairs on June 1, 2023, will only result in patchwork solutions outside the context of the expectations of Moroccans abroad in the field of guaranteeing rights, reforming administration, simplifying procedures, and keeping pace with productive investments. and rehabilitation of the institutional framework.

Yes to the Marhaba 2023 slogan, which is based on a new contract, in which Moroccans living abroad contribute to its crystallization in order to lay the foundations for the permanent structural relationship that was confirmed by the royal speech of August 20, 2022.

Paris. June 10, 2023

Al-Wasl Association – France.

E-mail: [email protected]

