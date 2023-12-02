Home » Morocco maintains its seat on the International Maritime Organization Council
Morocco maintains its seat on the International Maritime Organization Council

Morocco maintains its seat on the International Maritime Organization Council

Electronic science – follow up

Morocco was re-elected to membership in the Council of the International Maritime Organization, today, Friday, December 1, 2023, during the thirty-third session of its General Assembly in London, which confirms the high position that the Kingdom occupies in the international maritime community.

Morocco’s re-election to this council is considered the culmination of the continuous efforts and vital role that the Kingdom plays within the bodies and bodies of the International Maritime Organization, and the result of the effective promotional campaign led by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, government agencies and other sectors.

Morocco’s re-election also reflects international confidence in the Kingdom’s role within the international maritime community, and is an acknowledgment of the progress achieved by the Kingdom under the leadership of King Mohammed VI.

Since joining the organization in 1962, Morocco has worked tirelessly to support the organization’s actions to enhance maritime safety and security, combat pollution, and improve the maritime shipping process.

The renewal of confidence in Morocco as a member of the International Council demonstrates its permanent commitment to working hard within the organization to achieve its goals of enhancing navigation safety and preserving the environment of the seas and oceans. It also reflects Morocco’s maritime leadership, as the Kingdom has made tangible progress in the maritime and port sectors thanks to the sound vision and effective and wise leadership of King Mohammed VI.

