The Medellín District Ombudsman registered with a court until January 31, a total of 405 victims of forced displacement, representing an increase of 140% compared to the same period of 2022, in which 167 cases were registered.

Quibdó is the municipality that registers the most cases, with 89 people who have arrived in the capital of Antioquia. While the municipalities in which this problem is most reported in Antioquia are: Ituango with 40 people, Turbo with 14, Apartadó with 13, Briceño with 13, San Pablo with 11 and Valdivia with 11.

Among the most representative reasons are extortion, threats, homicide, terrorist acts, attacks or confrontations between armed groups, dispossession and forced abandonment of land, forced disappearance, crimes against freedom and sexual integrity, kidnapping and linking children and adolescents.

In January 2023, the displacement of 208 women and 197 men has been registered.

In January of this year, the displacement of 208 women and 197 men victims of forced displacement outside the city of Medellín has been registered, where those responsible would be mostly the GAO, GDO, GDCO; as well as the armed groups of the sector.

“From the Medellín District Ombudsman we are committed to the protection and promotion of human rights and we invite citizens to come and make use of the service routes and channels available to attend to any request for violation of human rights,” said William Yeffer Long live, representative of Medellín.

