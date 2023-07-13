Home » Mother jumps on bonnet of police car to stop son’s arrest in Madhya Pradesh, dragged 500m
News

by admin
Bhopal: 05. July
(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

In Narsingpur, Madhya Pradesh state, a woman clung to the bonnet of a police car to prevent her son from being arrested. Stopped.

The incident took place on Monday in Gote village area of ​​Narsingpur. The police were taking the woman’s son, who is said to be an alleged drug dealer, to the police station when the mother intervened and tried to stop the police.

According to an NDTV report, the police had received a tip-off that drug dealers were operating in a certain part of the village. They laid a trap and caught two people, including the woman’s son. A woman selling flowers in the area, seeing that her son was being taken away, jumped on the bonnet of the police car and took her son away. He refused to move away from himself.

Instead of the police stopping their car and removing the woman 500 The woman was clinging to the bonnet of the car as she ran her car to the police station which was a meter away.

The local people who witnessed the incident made a video of the incident and shared it on social media, which went viral. Seeing the public outrage over this inhumane incident of police brutality with a woman, the incident took place. A departmental inquiry was initiated.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra while talking to the media in Bhopal today said that three police officials have been suspended from service in this case.

Regarding the incident, Narsingpur Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that a police team had gone to Goti village town on Monday to nab drug dealers after receiving a tip-off. Grabbing the bonnet of the car, the SP said that in the video it is seen that the car is moving very slowly and enters a police station gate.

Post Views: 4,341

