Mother of deceased in Texas does not know where her son’s body is and asks that it be repatriated

Gloria Pérez, Richard’s mother, confessed that in the last conversations with her son, he made it clear that his dream was to have a son with his wife in Texas.

Richard Bustamante (27) died in the Texas accident.

Gloria Perez, mother of Richard Bustamante, 27 years old and a native of Portuguesa state, one of the fatal victims of the hit-and-run that left 8 Venezuelan migrants dead, in TexasUSA, He confessed that he does not know where his son’s body is and asked that he be repatriated.

“I don’t know where they have my son’s body, no one has given me an answer. I want you to bring his body», he said in an interview with Shirley Varnagy.

The mother reported that after ceasing to belong to the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigation Corps (Cicpc), Richard undertook for 4 years with a butcher shop, until he decided to emigrate to the United States on April 12, together with his childhood friends, Gabriel and Raúl, hoping to “progress and when he had capital, return”.

Gloria Pérez, Richard’s mother, confessed that in the last conversations with her son, he made it clear that his dream was to have a child with his wife.

«Mom, don’t worry about anything, I’m happy, our lives are going to change, you and my wife won’t miss anything. We are already waiting for the bus, if I lose contact it is because we are going to ride, “ They were the last words that Richard Bustamante could share with his mother, before being run over by George Álvarez.

