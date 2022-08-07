A great comeback success that relaunches him in the fight for the world title

Francesco Bagnaia from Chivasso, riding a Ducati, won the British GP held at the Silverstone circuit and valid as the 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The Turinese, who started from the second row, was the protagonist of a good comeback. According to the Spaniard Maverick Viñales on Aprilia, third the Australian Jack Miller on the other Ducati.

Bagnaia, who relaunches himself in the race for the world title, won with a time of 39 ’56’ ”770, Vinales placed at 0.585 and Miller at 0.776.

Fourth Enea Bastianini at 1 ”695 and fifth the Spaniard Jorge Martin at 1” 868.

Five Italian bikes at the Silverstone finish line: four Ducatis and an Aprilia. Only eighth was the leader of the World Championship, the French Fabio Quartararo, while Johann Zarco was out

started in pole position.