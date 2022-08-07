Pecco Bagnaia at Silverstone had to take advantage of the difficulties of his opponents, the penalty of Quartararo and the precarious physical conditions of Aleix Espargarò. Between saying and doing, however, there were several tenths in between, those that separated him from the fastest on the pace. The Piedmontese from Ducati managed to find them and today he managed to do the only thing he needed to keep his hopes open: win. On a track where the Red had only won once in the past (in 2017 with Dovizioso), Bagnaia made another masterpiece. He won his 4th race of the year and has greatly reduced the distance in the standings from Quartararo.

«It wasn’t easy to win – sighed Pecco -. All weekend I had grip on the rear, but the hard rear tire I mounted for the race helped me. I think it is one of my best victories and I have to thank my team for all the work they have done, as well as Valentino who has sent me so many messages these days ».

Fabio had a very good start in the green light, he had put himself in 2nd place, but the Long Lap Penalty (discounted on the 4th lap) had put him in 5th. From then on, Fabio was unable to react: he suffered several overtakes and finished 8th. Espargarò, on the other hand, was heroic managing to finish the race after yesterday’s big blow to his right foot and finished in 9th place. It means that Bagnaia is now closer to both in the championship: 49 are the points that now separate him from Quartararo, while Aleix is ​​at 27.

Aprilia was able to console itself with Maverick Viñales, back on the podium after Assen, but this time in 2nd place ahead of Jack Miller, who lost the silver medal only at the end. Bastianini found himself at the foot of the most important steps of the weekend, after an exciting comeback. After a contact at the start with Martin (in which he lost a wing), he showed the pace of the best and finished 4th, right in front of Jorge.

Oliveira kept KTM’s burden high, while Marco Bezzecchi managed to finish in the Top 10 behind the aforementioned Quartararo and Espargarò. A few points also for his teammate Luca Marini (12th) and only one for Franco Morbidelli (15th). No satisfaction this Sunday, however, for Dovizioso (16th) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (22nd).