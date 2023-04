Following a global search to locate the new Chief Commercial Officer, Dorna Sports is delighted to welcome a Dan Rossomondo, coming from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and who is ready to bring his commitment and experience to one of the major sports realities in the world, MotoGP™. Dan will lead the media rights, global commercial partnerships and digital business teams, helping to drive MotoGP™’s continued growth in terms of image, audience and revenue.