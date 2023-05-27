Motorcycle accident claimed the life of a man in Pitalito

Mario Valderrama has been identified as the fatality of a traffic accident that occurred on the national highway, Route 45, at the height of the district of Brussels, specifically in the sector of the crossing of the village El Mesón, jurisdiction of Pitalito.

The unfortunate event took place when Mario Valderrama, a well-known merchant and coffee grower residing in the village of La Palma in the district of Bruselas, was driving his motorcycle and collided with another motorcycle. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by the competent authorities, who went to the scene to carry out the corresponding urgent procedures.

Unfortunately, the man was left lying on the pavement and despite the efforts of some people who witnessed the accident and tried to help him, it was found that it was already too late to save his life.

The tragic news of Mario Valderrama’s passing has caused shock and sadness in the local community, where he was much loved and respected.

Local authorities have called on drivers who travel through that area of ​​Route 45 to exercise extreme caution and avoid new incidents, with the aim of guaranteeing road safety. Likewise, they have reiterated the importance of respecting traffic regulations and driving responsibly, in order to prevent accidents that could claim more innocent lives.

Amid the consternation caused by this tragic event, the authorities continue to work hard to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident and determine the corresponding responsibilities.