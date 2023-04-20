motorcycle thieves lurking in southern Cali

The motorcycle thieves are the criminals who, perhaps, most frequently whip the citizens of Cali.

A new chapter of this scourge was generated in commune 17 of the capital of Vallepunctually in the neighborhood of Calicanto.

In a video recorded by security cameras at the site and circulating on social networks, the occupants of a vehicle and a woman are seen, víctimas de dos motoladrones in this sector south of the city.

After waiting for the right moment, these motorized subjects steal the belongings of these people; while an assailant intimidates the driver of the vehicle, another points a gun at the woman to strip her of her belongings.

Finally, the criminals they run away on a motorcycle with the belongings of his victims.

The authorities continue to analyze the evidence of this crime and have not ruled, so far, in relation to this new case of theft in the capital vallecaucana.

MOTOTHIEVES IN ACTION, A FEW MINUTES AGO IN CALI CANTO VALLE DE LILI!! Little angels of evil, a few minutes ago two women who had just arrived in a white car were robbed, how birds of prey came to them and the 3 of them flew off on a motorcycle, they say a car picked them up pic.twitter.com/wE2DJbInWN — Cali informs (@caliinforma) April 19, 2023

