Home » motorcycle thieves lurking in southern Cali
News

motorcycle thieves lurking in southern Cali

by admin
motorcycle thieves lurking in southern Cali

The motorcycle thieves are the criminals who, perhaps, most frequently whip the citizens of Cali.

A new chapter of this scourge was generated in commune 17 of the capital of Vallepunctually in the neighborhood of Calicanto.

In a video recorded by security cameras at the site and circulating on social networks, the occupants of a vehicle and a woman are seen, víctimas de dos motoladrones in this sector south of the city.

After waiting for the right moment, these motorized subjects steal the belongings of these people; while an assailant intimidates the driver of the vehicle, another points a gun at the woman to strip her of her belongings.

Finally, the criminals they run away on a motorcycle with the belongings of his victims.

The authorities continue to analyze the evidence of this crime and have not ruled, so far, in relation to this new case of theft in the capital vallecaucana.

Comments

See also  Covid, from the masks to the return: what happens if there is a case in the classroom

You may also like

The Jiangsu Provincial Government Holds the Economic Operation...

Uss eats caviar and in Italy it’s a...

Barcelona misses penalties and Bauman gives him victory...

They robbed the gang of 5 in Valledupar:...

Freight train derails between Sesto and Castello, rail...

Laws and institutional presence would be the way...

2023 “Scholarly Jilin” reading season kicks off

the Consulta censures article 69, c. IV, cp

EAC defense ministers meeting postponed indefinitely

The La Gramínea substation will be repaired

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy