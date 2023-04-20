Brutal Sundays – For the opponents they are dead mice: mice thrown towards the away fans during the derby

Be direct or rely on tactics and sophisticated plans? Once in Bestial Sundaystemple of the provincial unreasonableness Sunday, there would have been no doubts: better to be direct, clear, unequivocal. Today, however, the doubt arises and someone refines the techniques and, it must be acknowledged, reaches important results regardless of how hard the climb to get there or how hard it will be to put it back after. Sure then theold style keep his charm and hers too effectiveness: if put into practice in a certain way, the opponents see the mice…dead.

DISTINCT DEATH

In our collection we start from direct, clear, unambiguous methods. Those who bold and chest out, contemptuous of danger, send clear messages: nothing but best regards, best regards. Those that cost four days of disqualification a Leonardo Landi from the GallianeseFirst Category Tuscany: “For having entered the pitch unduly and for having offended the general manager and the entire referee class with distinct exclamations”. Yours.

IT’S LIKE GETAFE ON THE TREES THE PORTUGUESE

From Ungaretti’s Soldiers to “Portuguese” by Getafe: yes because three kids absolutely didn’t want to miss the match between the local team and the Barcelona of Xavi, but they didn’t have the ticket to enter the Alfonso Perez Coliseum. So they thought well of climbing a pino behind the grandstand, finding a position between the rami and enjoying the match from that location, even being caught by the cameras of Dazn. It’s a pity for them that the climb was thwarted by Barcelona’s inability to play during the day, which resulted in a boring zero to zero.

BAD REFEREES? I DISORDER THE DOCUMENTS

There is another way to protest against the referee’s decisions considered unfair: the insults are monotonously, better to tease, like confusing all the documents of the teams. This is what happened to Avezzanowith the fine from 400 euro for the St. Joseph of Caruscino, First Category Abruzzo: “For excesses of one’s supporters towards the referee during the match. Also, because during the race their members, not identified by the referee, forced the door of the locker room of the latter creating havoc with the documents of both teams and the personal effects of the referee”.

FOR THE OPPONENTS THEY ARE SORCI… DEAD

Derby vallone to poison (eg topi) that between Standard Liège e Charleroi. The pre-match had already been lit on social media with those of Charleroi who insulted their rivals by calling them mice, but in the match the guests really exaggerated. They disguised themselves as exterminators and they displayed a banner in their sector with the words “Deratization” … starting to pull dead mice on the home fans. The match ended 3 to 1 for Standard Liège…who seem to have extended a hand to their rivals…inviting them to a joint reading of “L’alimento divino” by H.G. Wells.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

CeferinUefa president, strongly criticized in a book Messi for not stopping the Back in his over-the-top celebration after the win against France. “He should have said to the goalkeeper: stop being disrespectful, he proves he’s not a primitive”. For his part, Dibu appreciated Ceferin’s comments so much that he seems to want to promote the book in question by reserving it the same treatment as award received at the World Cup.