The Dantz will feature Jeff Mills, John Talabot and many more

the international festival dance announces its seventh edition, with the intention of converting Donostia in the capital of electronic music for several days of August 2023. Artists like Jeff Mills, John Talabot, BaiucaBlawan and many more.

dancethe cultural brand and project laboratory, announces the seventh edition of its international electronic and contemporary music festival to be held in Donostia/San Sebastian from August 24 to 26, 2023 thanks largely to the help of Donostia Cultureamong other collaborators such as Tobacco y Kutxa Foundation. The festival will be held on 24, 25 and 26 August in Donostia in places like Miramon Amphitheater, Tabakalera e Illumbe as novelty.

The background theme of the international event revolves around “Traffic and mistime”, a vision of dance on electronic and avant-garde music, the main vehicle of the cultural brand. The events Dantz Point will be held throughout the year in different emblematic places for their heritage value in both Basque, national and European cities as well as Lasarte-Oria, Irun, Biarritz and many others throughout the year, such as, Chillida Place (Hernani). All the information in its website and on social networks dance (@dantzmusik).

On the first day of the festival, Kutxa Cultural Club (Tabakalera) will host the performance of THING from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. It offers a format that allows the public to enjoy live electronic music in a different way than what has been seen so far in festivals and clubs. The novelty is based on the fact that these artists will be improvising live between the five of them, generating a kind of electronic "Jam Session". The artists who will star THING son Error Etica, Pina, Another Machines, Izar5 y Vema Diodes. In the afternoon in the Cigarettes Squarefrom 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they will perform Sally Rous, Zuri, Ines e Ingryd. Then the Dantz Festival will move to Illumbewhere from 10:30 p.m. Heart, Bassywax, Lena Willikens, DVS1 y BLAWAN They will show their sessions in the venue until dawn.