Motorcyclist dies for dodging a hole in Bogotá

In the early hours of this Wednesday, June 14, there was a serious accident involving a motorcyclist who lost his life. According to the first reports, the man lost control of the car just as he tried to avoid a hole.

The accident was recorded on Esperanza Avenue with Carrera 95a, in the town of Fontibón, this was reported by the Bogotá Transito Twitter account, who gave details of what happened.

“[00:44] At this time, a road accident occurred with fatality on Av. Esperanza, with carrera 95a, due to self-injury by a motorcyclist. A @TransitoBta unit is assigned and the criminal group goes to the point,” the entity reported.

The death of the motorcyclist would have been caused instantly after losing his balance, the impact of the driver’s body against the asphalt caused him serious injuries that ended his life.