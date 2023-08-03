Home » Motorcyclist runs over child and runs away, wanted – News
A nine-year-old girl was hit around midnight yesterday in Piazza Garibaldi in Modugno, in the Bari area by a motorcyclist who fled and is now wanted. The little girl is now hospitalized in the Giovanni XXIII pediatric hospital in Bari, but her conditions are not considered serious by the doctors.
According to what has been ascertained so far by the carabinieri, the girl was with her parents when a scooter overtook a car parked near a square and overwhelmed her. The motorcyclist fled and investigations are underway to identify her: the military acquired the images of the video surveillance systems in the area and listened to some witnesses.

