Monday at 6 a.m. there was a serious traffic accident in Klagenfurt. A 21-year-old man from Klagenfurt wanted to turn left in his car when he was met by a 42-year-old motorcyclist from the Klagenfurt Land district. There was a collision, the motorcyclist was seriously injured and had to be taken to the Klagenfurt clinic by the rescue team.

