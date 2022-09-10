This is how Rino Rinaldin, president of Ascom-Confcommercio di Oderzo-Motta remembers him: «He was a friend, as well as an esteemed professional. He was also very attached to the elderly, whom he cared for in an extraordinary way “

BRIDGE OF PIAVE. Doctor Sà Adawi Abdal Fattah Althani, esteemed family doctor, passed away after a short illness at the hospital in Oderzo. He was 85 years old and retired from January 1, 2007. Born on January 1, 1937 in Aleppo, Syria, Sà Adawi came to Italy in 1963 to study Italian at the University of Perugia, then graduated in medicine and surgery at the ‘University of Bologna.

Between 1970 and 1973 he worked at the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso, then he was appointed doctor led to Ponte di Piave, replacing the doctor Mario Spilimbergo who died shortly before. The doctor specialized in gastroenterology, digestive endoscopy and hepatology, and then opened a specialist practice in Treviso as well. In 1980 he obtained Italian citizenship.

This is how Rino Rinaldin, president of Ascom-Confcommercio di Oderzo-Motta remembers him: «He was a friend, as well as an esteemed professional. He was also very attached to the elderly, whom he cared for in an extraordinary way. He was a scrupulous doctor, fussy and a lover of his work. He was generous and available to all patients, whom he too went to visit without being called ».

Dr. Sà Adawi was an excellent representative of the Muslim community. A profound connoisseur of Islam, he represented a point of reference for interreligious dialogue not only at the local level. He is also recognized by the mayors as an advocate of the integration of foreign communities in Italy.

He leaves behind his wife Maha, all family and friends. The funeral ceremony will be held in the Ponte di Piave mosque in via Roma 132, today at 2.30pm. Her wife thanks the medical staff who treated him in the hospitals of Oderzo, Treviso and Aviano. alessandro Viezzer