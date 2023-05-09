Mps and Masaf together in support of agricultural businesses – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 09 MAY – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to make available to Italian agricultural and agri-food companies a ceiling of 1 billion euros to support investments and encourage the growth of the sector.



“The coming years will be crucial for the development of the Italian agricultural sector. The ministry promotes collaboration with the banking sector,” underlined the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida.



“Support to the primary sector is one of the strategic areas of our activity, a vocation that has also been strengthened in the Business Plan – commented the CEO of Banca Mps, Luigi Lovaglio -.



