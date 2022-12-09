Listen to the audio version of the article

MSC Seascape, the largest and most technologically advanced ship ever built in Italy, was christened last night in New York during a ceremony attended by over 3,000 people, important international guests, including the singer Matteo Bocelli – who is exhibited during the event – as well as numerous US authorities and hundreds of journalists from around the world as well as the top management of the cruise division and the MSC group. The vessel has received a “virtual” blessing from Sophia Loren. «One of the best moments of the last 20 years has been presiding over the naming ceremonies of the MSC Cruises fleet, not only because the Apontes have become like family to me, but also because MSC has always held a special place in my heart. – said the Italian actress -. Let me bless MSC Seascape, her great crew and all of her passengers.”

Delivery in November at the Monfalcone plant

Almost 340 meters long for a gross tonnage of 170,400 tons and with 2,270 cabins capable of accommodating 5,632 passengers (to which are added 1,648 crew members), MSC Seascape is the twenty-first unit in the fleet, built by Fincantieri for the Cruise Division of the MSC group and, as will be recalled, it was delivered last November 16, at the Fincantieri plant in Monfalcone, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, the top management of Fincantieri, the CEO Pierroberto Folgiero and the president Claudio Graziano, of the founder and chairman of the MSC group, Gianluigi Aponte, and of the executive chairman of the group’s cruise division, Pierfrancesco Vago, and of the civil and military authorities.

The tribute to the former CEO of Fincantieri Bono

During the handover ceremony, an intense and moving remembrance was also paid to Giuseppe Bono, the former CEO of Fincantieri, who led the group for twenty years, who passed away on 8 November. Pierfrancesco Vago had announced that a plaque named after him will be affixed to Msc Seascape, the ship that represents the latest major project carried out by Bono together with Msc Cruises.

The identikit of the new cruise ship

MSC Seascape is the second ship of the Seaside Evo class and joins her sister ships Msc Seaside and Msc Seaview, which entered service in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and her sister ship Msc Seashore, delivered in 2021. Msc Seascape offers many features, places and completely new experiences for guests, as 65% of the public areas have been reimagined to further enhance the onboard passenger experience. The ship features 13,000 square meters of outdoor space, with a wide choice of open-air lounge bars and restaurants, swimming pools and relaxation areas, as well as various viewpoints.

Fincantieri: in Monfalcone the delivery of Msc Seascape the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy Photogallery5 photos View

The “green” soul of MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape has latest generation technologies and systems capable of minimizing the impact on the environment: from hybrid exhaust gas scrubbing systems (EGCS) and state-of-the-art selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, capable of reduce sulfur and nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 90%, to wastewater treatment mechanisms, capable of ensuring higher purification standards than most of the treatment plants present on land. MSC Seascape then received the «Green Plus», the highest level additional notation in the field of environmental sustainability issued by the certification company Rina which recognized the overall commitment to improving environmental performance beyond the minimum levels required by international legislation reference.