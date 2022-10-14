On the morning of October 12, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau held a special series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade”. The main responsible comrades and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau introduced the city’s human resources and social security departments since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the theme of “Ten Years of Human Resources and Social Security” Focus on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, promoting economic and social development, and answering questions from the media.

Liu Qing, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said in the theme release that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Department has resolutely implemented the decision-making and deployment of the central government, the province and the city, insisted on focusing on the center, serving the overall situation, and letting the people Living a good life is the starting point and end point of all work, sticking to the bottom line, highlighting key points, making up for shortcomings, and focusing on inclusive benefits, so that the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security will be fuller, more secure, and more sustainable. The city’s economy runs smoothly and social harmony and stability provide strong support.

In the past ten years, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has insisted on placing equal emphasis on stability and employment expansion to achieve more full and stable employment. Adhering to the close combination of stabilizing market players and ensuring employment, more than 1,200 online and offline job fairs have been held, providing nearly 800,000 jobs in total, with an average annual increase of 30,000 urban jobs for ten consecutive years; the registered urban unemployment rate has remained unchanged. Below 3%, the overall employment rate of college graduates has remained above 98% over the years, and 112,000 urban unemployed people have been reemployed and 52,000 people with employment difficulties have been employed. During the implementation of the poverty alleviation campaign, employment and poverty alleviation have played a huge role. 36,000 registered poor people have received employment and poverty alleviation support, and a total of nearly 10,000 people have been employed by the development of rural public welfare jobs. In addition, it also promoted entrepreneurship to drive employment, issued 1.5 billion yuan of guaranteed loans for entrepreneurship, cultivated 39 municipal-level entrepreneurship platforms, 11 of which were identified as provincial-level entrepreneurial parks, and the city added 25,000 migrant workers to their hometowns to start businesses, driving employment. Nearly 100,000 people; the Hebi City Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition has been held for eight consecutive times, and a large number of entrepreneurial demonstration models have emerged. Innovative employment service models such as “cloud recruitment”, “shared employees”, rural (community) gig stations, and summer college student internships have achieved remarkable results. In September this year, our city’s employment services were commended by the State Council’s circular.

In the past ten years, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has adhered to the bottom line, weaving a dense network, and building mechanisms to achieve more adequate social security. A number of endowment insurance systems have been gradually implemented, realizing the continuous development of “systems from scratch, populations from narrow to wide, benefits from low to high, overall planning from divided to combined, and services from weak to strong”. The three social insurances of pension, unemployment and work-related injury have reduced the burden on enterprises of the city by 930 million yuan, and issued 120 million yuan of job stabilization subsidies. Implement the universal insurance plan, basically realize all the insurances that should be insured, the monthly per capita basic pension of enterprise retirees has been raised from 1,528 yuan to 2,588 yuan, the monthly average unemployment insurance payment standard has been raised from 824 yuan to 1,564 yuan, and the basic pension standard for urban and rural residents. From 60 yuan to 118 yuan, the development results benefit the whole people. It took the lead in the country to implement the “Internet + work-related injury identification, labor capacity identification” one-stop service, took the lead in the province to implement the use of social security cards for identification and processing business, vigorously promoted measures such as “social-bank cooperation”, and significantly improved the level of social security services. Convenient.

In the past ten years, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has insisted on giving priority to talents and paying equal attention to both introduction and education, so as to realize a more dynamic talent ecology. The Hebi Base of the Human Resource Service Industrial Park in the Central Plains of China has been successfully established, and it has grown into a highland for the human resource service industry in northern Henan and a demonstration park for talent innovation and entrepreneurship development. Created a talent station for “enterprise use in careers”, established a talent service platform “Xinghe Gathering Talents”, and the talent gathering platform was active. For 5 consecutive years, it has organized and participated in the China·Henan Recruiting and Introducing Talents Innovation and Development Conference, introduced 18,000 talents of various types to enterprises in our city, and provided strong talent support and intellectual support for the high-quality development of our city. Formulated a three-year action plan for “Xinghe Gathering Talents”, established the first “Hebi Talent Group” jointly built by provinces and cities, implemented the “Hezi, Crane and Merchant Double Return and Double Creation” project, and opened up the connection between professional qualifications and professional title qualifications. Through channels, 119 platforms above the provincial level, including post-doctoral scientific research workstations and post-doctoral innovation practice bases, have been established, and the total number of professional and technical personnel has reached 62,000. Especially since 2021, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has promoted the high-quality construction of “everyone holds certificates and skills in Henan”, and carried out large-scale vocational training and evaluation and collection of certificates. The number of certificate holders has reached 448,000, accounting for 55.3% of the total number of employees. In order to retain jobs with training, stabilize jobs with skills, and increase income with energy.

In the past ten years, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has adhered to systematic governance, legal governance, and source governance to achieve a more harmonious labor relationship. In-depth implementation of the action to eliminate wage arrears, continuous implementation of wage guarantee, emergency revolving funds for wage arrears, real-name management, “blacklist” and other systems, and the wage payment supervision system for migrant workers to achieve full coverage of the construction site. 2,300 cases of wage arrears were handled, and 574 million yuan was recovered for 65,000 workers. Earnestly fulfill the responsibility of promoting the modernization of social governance in the city, establish and improve the tripartite mechanism for coordinating labor relations, strengthen the construction of grass-roots labor dispute mediation organizations and the standardization of arbitration courts, set up mediation centers in all 44 towns (streets) in the city, and actively promote “Internet + Through the “Mediation and Arbitration” system, the efficiency of labor and personnel dispute mediation and arbitration has been strengthened. In ten years, a total of 7,800 labor and personnel dispute cases of various types have been handled, recovering losses of 180 million yuan for workers.

Liu Qing said that the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau will always practice the people-centered development idea, closely focus on the overall situation of the city’s work, highlight the theme of high-quality development, highlight the main line of job stabilization and employment, and more prominently play the role of security and service. , forge ahead, forge ahead with determination, and strive to give full play to the role of “protecting and improving people’s livelihood and promoting economic and social development”, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical achievements.