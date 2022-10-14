Anima, the asset management company, confirms its participation in the capital increase of Mps with a contribution of 25 million euros.

Thus the statement:

“The Board of Directors of Anima Holding spa resolved today (yesterday for the reader) to contribute to the capital strengthening of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena spa, as part of the planned recapitalization authorized by the Bank’s shareholders’ meeting on 15 September 2022, through a financial investment for a maximum amount of 25 million euros in relation to which discussions are in progress with the Joint Global Coordinators of the capital increase “.

“The decision – the note continues – falls within the scope of the multi-year strategic partnership that has linked Anima and Monte dei Paschi di Siena since 2010 for the development of the Bank’s asset management activities, which remains unchanged. The resolution was passed in line with the Company’s Related Party Transactions Procedure, subject to a favorable opinion issued by the Related Party Transactions Committee ”.