Home Business Mps capital increase: Anima board of directors approves shareholding with contribution of 25 million, partnership remains unchanged
Business

Mps capital increase: Anima board of directors approves shareholding with contribution of 25 million, partnership remains unchanged

by admin
Mps capital increase: Anima board of directors approves shareholding with contribution of 25 million, partnership remains unchanged

Anima, the asset management company, confirms its participation in the capital increase of Mps with a contribution of 25 million euros.

Thus the statement:

“The Board of Directors of Anima Holding spa resolved today (yesterday for the reader) to contribute to the capital strengthening of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena spa, as part of the planned recapitalization authorized by the Bank’s shareholders’ meeting on 15 September 2022, through a financial investment for a maximum amount of 25 million euros in relation to which discussions are in progress with the Joint Global Coordinators of the capital increase “.

“The decision – the note continues – falls within the scope of the multi-year strategic partnership that has linked Anima and Monte dei Paschi di Siena since 2010 for the development of the Bank’s asset management activities, which remains unchanged. The resolution was passed in line with the Company’s Related Party Transactions Procedure, subject to a favorable opinion issued by the Related Party Transactions Committee ”.

See also  Peloton suffers from reopening, title among the Winners of the Covid lockdown collapses -30% post quarterly

You may also like

Inflation China: consumer price index + 2.8% in...

Wall Street and the historic intraday comeback. US...

RTX 4090 from 13,000 yuan is out of...

Rallying of the pound on possible revision of...

Inflation leaves no way out for the Fed,...

Turin and Piedmont cool forecasts, manufacturing suffers more

Inflation panic in the US, 75 bp rate...

Luna Rossa, in Cagliari the launch of the...

Wall Street slowed by inflation and fear of...

Good dollar! Fed’s September minutes show limited improvement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy