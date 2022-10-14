Listen to the audio version of the article

Ignazio La Russa was elected president of the Senate also with votes coming from outside the perimeter of the center-right. This can be seen from the numbers of the groups of the Assembly of Palazzo Madama. Fdi has 66 senators, Lega 29, Fi 18 and Noi Moderati 2, for a total of 116 votes, those obtained by La Russa. However, of the 18 FI senators only 2 entered the booth to vote (Berlusconi and Casellati). At least 17 votes are missing from other groups (Pd, M5s, Action, Avs, Svp, Maie) or from the independent Dafne Musolino or from senators for life. But everyone denies. The most suspected are the senators of the Third Pole, who reject the accusation to the sender. Here is the chronology of the main statements, with mutual suspicions and accusations.

14.12 Calenda: we liberals will never vote for nostalgic fascism



“Beyond the numbers, there is no liberal vote for us liberals to vote for a nostalgic for fascism. End”. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, relaunches on twitter on the election of Ignazio La Russa as president of the Senate. And he continues: «It was either the 5 stars or the Democratic party. We would not have thought of a possible move of the horse ».

14.22 – Renzi (Iv) does not vote the 20 more votes in La Russa

“If I do something I claim it, with a 32-tooth smile, so it wasn’t me. In this case, from what they told me, there were 19-20 more votes, so if you do the math it wasn’t me or the other 8 who are part of the Third Pole group who voted Ignazio La Russa for the presidency of Palazzo Madama ».

14.51 – Read: the opposition part wants to enter the majority



The secretary dem Enrico Letta is attacking, declaring as «irresponsible beyond all limits the behavior of those senators who have chosen to help a majority already divided and in difficulty from the outside. Today’s vote in the Senate sadly certifies that a part of the opposition is waiting for nothing but a majority ».

14.53 – Franceschini: La Russa voted by those who do not understand politics



And in return the dem Dario Franceschini for whom voting in favor of La Russa were “people who do not know what politics is: there was an opportunity for the opposition to embarrass the majority by starting the legislature with a very strong crack. Whoever did it understands nothing of politics. “