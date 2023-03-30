A very special place is located in Carrera 7 with Calle 22, where, as its president says, life begins again for hundreds of people who are now enjoying retirement. The National Association of Pensioners from the Social Security System (ANPISS), Pereira headquarters, is under the baton of Liliana Orozco Osorio.

ANPISS was created at the national level 47 years ago, as an initiative of retired workers from La Rosa, with the idea that retirees would not stay at home doing nothing. “They thought of a house or headquarters where they could meet and have therapies, which translates into quality of life, because we have the idea that when someone leaves a pension that is where life came to them and it is the opposite, because now it is going to enjoy, to live peacefully, because in the productive age you only think about responsibilities”.

The concerns of a pensioner then become how he is going to live to feel good and know how to carry out the remaining years (with physical and mental changes) and that is what ANPISS has specialized in. Adults come to this house and change the chip, they begin to exercise, to learn things that due to being busy they relegated to later.

The services it offers

“There are physical and mental therapies, workshops, swimming, painting on canvas, rhythmic gymnastics, miyuki (necklaces that can even be sold) and that really motivates”. At this time 300 people come monthly. The president wants to make it clear that not only the pensioner attends there, but people who are of age, but who for various reasons did not reach the pension. “They come and pay for the workshops and we offer them the same services as the pensioners, the difference is that the latter have aid (for medicines and glasses), loans and celebrations.”

Those who are not pensioners are part of the ‘Sunsets’ group, affiliates have to contribute only 1% of their monthly salary. The population in ANPISS is mostly female, because women by nature are more active, although in recent years their presence has increased and they have become aware.

There are workshops all day from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon. “There are people who take two or three workshops a day and even stay for lunch, because they make good friends. Others make an appointment to have coffee and that is the idea that this house is a meeting point”. The house also has a games room, an oratory and a library, for those who love reading.

On Fridays for $4,000 there is a viejoteca from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Given

Swimming is taught in La Villa, but the teacher is only for ANPISS, with favorable prices and the association is responsible for everything.

Cipher

$37,000 is the value of three workshops per month.