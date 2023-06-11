Municipalities of Alto Paraná prepare for San Juan Ára on the Hernandarias waterfront

Municipalities and organizations from different parts of Alto Paraná are preparing to experience the largest and most traditional festival in the region, San Juan Ára, which will take place on June 24 at Tacuru Pucu beach, located on the Costanera de Hernandarias. The activity was officially presented to the press during yesterday (8).

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, and the representative of the Itaipu Binacional Tourism Department, Hugo Gamarra, participated in the press conference. The festival of San Juan, which has the motto “the largest and most traditional festival in the region”, is promoted by Itaipu Binacional, through the Tourism Office, the Municipality of Hernandarias, the National Secretariat of Culture and the Secretariat National Tourism.

The family event seeks to connect the community with one of the most picturesque traditional events in our country, the festival of San Juan, which is remembered every June 24. During the conference with local media it was reported that tickets will be free; however, non-perishable food will be accepted and later distributed to the most deprived neighborhoods in the area.

Access to the parking lot will cost G. 5,000, which will be administered by Hernandarias Volunteer Firefighters. To enter the venue, you must necessarily carry your identity card. There will also be transportation service for pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Likewise, the organizers announced that typical food and drinks will be for sale, traditional games, folk music, traditional dances and performances are planned, as well as raffles and exhibitions. Each municipality will present an artistic show, samples of its history, tourist attractions, its local foods and crafts, among other attractions.

Likewise, the National Secretary of Culture and the National Secretary of Tourism will have a stand where they will exhibit different works produced by their institutions, promoting the country’s tourist and cultural resources.

Among the attractions of the event are the koygua wedding, tata ball, kambuchi jejoka, presence of the kamba, judas kai, among others. While, the main artists will be Francisco Russo and Los Ojeda.

The municipalities that will participate in the activity are Ciudad del Este, Presidente Franco, Hernandarias, Minga Guazú, San Rita and Yguazú. It is worth mentioning that the event has strategic alliances with the Municipality of Hernandarias, the Regional Educational Community, the National Secretariat of Culture, the National Secretariat of Tourism and with the Government of Alto Paraná.