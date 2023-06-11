Photovoltaic Solar Systems for hospitals and schools in Cesar

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, announced that with an investment of more than 4 billion pesos, Photovoltaic Solar Systems and Efficient Energy Management measures will be implemented in hospitals and educational institutions in this department.

During the official launch of the “Con Energía” program that took place in La Jagua de Ibirico, more than 300 people were able to learn how this program, implemented by the Fund for Non-Conventional Energies and Efficient Energy Management (Fenoge) with support from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, will benefit more than 300 educational and health centers located in the Zones Most Affected by the Conflict (ZOMAC), as well as places where Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET) are currently deployed and municipalities of category 5 and 6, in which several municipalities with levels of extreme poverty and Unsatisfied Basic Needs (UBN) are prioritized.

With the installation of these Photovoltaic Solar Systems, there will be a capacity of 1,200 KWp during 2023 and close to 3,200 KWp during the term of 2024, generating annual energy savings of more than 5 GWh/year in these buildings, which is equivalent to mitigating more of 700 tons of CO2 from 2025.

The head of the Energy portfolio together with the executive director of Fenoge, Juan Camilo Vallejo, also spoke about Efficient Energy Management measures such as the replacement of incandescent light bulbs with light bulbs with LED technology, the replacement of inefficient refrigerators with new efficient refrigerators, the replacement of air conditioners and the adaptation of internal electrical installations, with which an energy reduction of up to 30% will be achieved in the benefited buildings, thus achieving notable monthly economic savings in public service bills.

“Every time we take firmer and more important steps to consolidate the just energy transition in Colombia. From the Government of Change, we are committed to new programs focused on renewable energies, which not only save electricity, but also guarantee a dignified life for all the inhabitants of Colombian territories,” said Irene Vélez Torres, Minister of Mines and Energía, who added that “with an investment of more than 80 billion pesos we will install more than 2,400 solar panels during the second half of 2023 and close to 6,400 solar panels during the term of 2024, in educational and service centers health in different regions of the country, thus generating savings of more than 4 billion pesos in the energy costs of all these buildings”.



CESAR, FIRST DEPARTMENT BENEFITED

El Cesar is the first department of Colombia to benefit from this program, where around 250 KWp will be installed in 14 educational and health service centers. Among the first benefited buildings are the Trujillo High School Headquarters Educational Institution, the Educational Ángela María Torres Bachiller Headquarters and the Jorge Isaac Rincón Torres Hospital.

Additionally, this program has the purpose of training and training in operation and maintenance of installed Photovoltaic Solar Solutions.T

