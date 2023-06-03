Home » Municipality of Hernandarias facilitates the transfer of 30 children benefited from Telethon services
Municipality of Hernandarias facilitates the transfer of 30 children benefited from Telethon services

admin
Nelson Cano during the signing of the agreement with Teletón.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, signed a transportation agreement for Telethon users. The event was held the day before and was attended by the lawyer Andrea Da Silva, director of CODENI, and Graciela Ledezma, from the Teletón Social Service.

It should be noted that it is a support of the municipality, in round trip transfer of the 30 children who are the beneficiaries of said care, on Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Teletón Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRIT) of Alto Paraná, located in Minga Guazú .

