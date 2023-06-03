Home » Iván Villazón will be honored at the Vallenato Festival 2024
Iván Villazón will be honored at the Vallenato Festival 2024

The Vallenata Legend Festival revealed on the night of this Friday, June 2, that the singer Iván Villazón will be honored in version 57 that will take place in April 2024.

This was announced by Rodolfo Molina, president of the Vallenato Festival Foundation, during the award ceremony that took place in the auditorium of the Universidad del Área Andina in the capital of Cesar.

Iván Villazón is one of the most recognized singers in Vallenato folklore. During his artistic career, he has been awarded several awards and without a doubt this will be one of the most important in his musical career.

