Home » Municipality of Hernandarias successfully holds the first edition of the “Family Festival”
News

Municipality of Hernandarias successfully holds the first edition of the “Family Festival”

by admin
Municipality of Hernandarias successfully holds the first edition of the “Family Festival”
Several artists and dance groups performed at the event.

The successful first edition of the Family Festival was held in the Hall of the Municipal Theater of Hernandarias. It was attended by the mayor, Nelson Cano, the director of Culture, Prof. Zulemi Fariña and the artists of the Municipal School of Art of the local commune.

They stood out at the event, along with their students, for their work and effort: Thiago Guiotto (violin professor); the Prof. José Domingo Rojas ,»Rolo», (teacher of singing and guitar of the youth group); the Prof. Jorge Martinez (beginner level singing and guitar teacher); the Prof. Lariza Alfonzo (teacher of Classical Dance); the Prof. Dolores Ferreira (teacher of Paraguayan Dance); the Prof. Lourdes Cubilla (Martial Arts School professor); the Prof. Jazmin Rhodes (Zumba teacher); Prof. Bruna Belotto (teacher of Pre Ballet and Body Expression); Sielia Burgos (teacher of Paraguayan Dance and “Paraguayan Fantasy”; Liz Irala, Galopera and Prof. Leticia Rolón (director of the School of Arts). School of Arts of the Municipality of Hernandarias), who were responsible for masterfully closing the event.

The communal chief expressed that with his administration he will seek to support and promote more the various artistic manifestations of local artists, in order to revive the cultural heritage of the community, through the efforts of the Directorate of Education and Culture of the Municipality of Hernandarias .

See also  What were the active measures of the ŠtB? Something like the Russian action Ladomirová with the use of Žilina, historians say

You may also like

Hitmen murder a man in the presence of...

The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province...

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy