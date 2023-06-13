Municipality of Hernandarias successfully holds the first edition of the “Family Festival”

The successful first edition of the Family Festival was held in the Hall of the Municipal Theater of Hernandarias. It was attended by the mayor, Nelson Cano, the director of Culture, Prof. Zulemi Fariña and the artists of the Municipal School of Art of the local commune.

They stood out at the event, along with their students, for their work and effort: Thiago Guiotto (violin professor); the Prof. José Domingo Rojas ,»Rolo», (teacher of singing and guitar of the youth group); the Prof. Jorge Martinez (beginner level singing and guitar teacher); the Prof. Lariza Alfonzo (teacher of Classical Dance); the Prof. Dolores Ferreira (teacher of Paraguayan Dance); the Prof. Lourdes Cubilla (Martial Arts School professor); the Prof. Jazmin Rhodes (Zumba teacher); Prof. Bruna Belotto (teacher of Pre Ballet and Body Expression); Sielia Burgos (teacher of Paraguayan Dance and “Paraguayan Fantasy”; Liz Irala, Galopera and Prof. Leticia Rolón (director of the School of Arts). School of Arts of the Municipality of Hernandarias), who were responsible for masterfully closing the event.

The communal chief expressed that with his administration he will seek to support and promote more the various artistic manifestations of local artists, in order to revive the cultural heritage of the community, through the efforts of the Directorate of Education and Culture of the Municipality of Hernandarias .