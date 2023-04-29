Municipality of Naples – The timetable of the red zone scheduled for Sunday 30 April has changed

The prohibition of vehicular access and transit in the areas of the city center has been moved to 14:00

Having assessed the requests received, in agreement with the Police Headquarters and the Prefecture, the ban on vehicular access and transit in the areas of the city center identified by order of 27 April 2023 was postponed starting from 2 pm on Sunday 30 April 2023.



The ban will therefore be in force from 2.00 pm on Sunday 30 April (and not from 12.00 noon) until 4.00 am on Monday 1 May. In addition to the personnel employed in the services envisaged by the ordinance, the transit will also be allowed by way of derogation, also to the personnel of public services (possibly upon presentation of the service attestation form).



Please note that Metro Line 1 and the Central and Montesanto Funiculars will remain open throughout the night of Sunday 30 April while the bus lines will be in operation until 2 pm on Monday 1 May. 350 local police officers (140 men more than on public holidays) will be on the street – starting from 2 pm on Sunday 30 April – to ensure the control of the access gates to the red zone, near the hospitals and to secure the devices of traffic for the football match.

On the occasion of the possible scudetto celebrations scheduled for 30 April 2023 (following the football match valid for the Serie A football championship Naples – Salernitana), the sale prohibition (with the exception of table services) of beverages in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastics, tetrapaks or any other materialallowing it to be marketed only in light plastic or paper cups in all public and commercial establishments in the city of Naples, as well as the sale and use of fireworks, firecrackers, barrels, rockets and similar pyrotechnic devices and in general devices containing detonating and explosive mixtures.

Public transport

Sunday 30 April until 2 pm bus services, line 1 and regular funiculars.

From 2 pm Line 1, central and Montesanto funiculars open non-stop until 6 am on May 1st. Reduced Piscinola – Dante route, with trains every 5.5 minutes. Interchange car parks open.