Municipality of Naples – Youth in the Library: the project to enhance the services of the Santa Sofia Media Library has been funded

Funded by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for youth policies and the universal civil service, the project of the Municipality of Naples “Juke Book: let’s give voice to books!” The project presented by the municipal administration aims to enhance the services offered by the “Santa Sofia” media library, part of the network of youth centers managed by the Youth Department, in the heart of Municipality 4 in Via S. Sofia, managed in partnership with the “ARTICOLO 45” social promotion association, which is also a partner in the project.

The Media Library houses a vast audiovisual heritage (films, documentaries, short films), a library of cinema and cinema-related literature, and a sound library, which it makes available, free of charge, in the form of loan and/or viewing, consultation, listening on site; organizes and promotes cultural and educational initiatives in the cinematographic field and beyond. The center’s library is made up of 5,000 thematic books on cinema and communication: essays, manuals, catalogues, dictionaries, monographs, magazines.

There is also a section dedicated to literature and theatre, a poetry section, a section on art and a large collection of fiction, both classical and above all contemporary. In particular, the project “Juke Book: let’s give books a voice!” provides for: – the strengthening of existing activities (protection and management of the audiovisual and book heritage preserved in the Media Library, including the loan of the same; consultancy and bibliographic information, etc.);

– creative reading and writing workshops;

– artistic laboratory focused, given the specificity of the place and the vocation of the same, on cinematography with the creation of a masterclass that includes the reading, the study of texts on cinematography with the realization of an experience with professionals in the sector, but also the realization of theatrical representations of the target;

– audio book creation workshops.

“Libraries represent a meeting place and fundamental cultural exchange for the youth reality of our territory – explains theCouncilor for Youth, Chiara Marciani– This is why we want to seize the important opportunity given by the “Young people in the library” notice to make the spaces of the Media Library more inclusive, attractive, innovative and accessible, proposing new cultural offers and new initiatives aimed at meeting and socializing young people, so that it becomes more and more a space for youth aggregation in our city” .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

