Murder Boiocchi, Digos investigations and Daspo hypothesis for the Curva emptied by the ultras: "Inter fans forced out"
Murder Boiocchi, Digos investigations and Daspo hypothesis for the Curva emptied by the ultras: “Inter fans forced out”

Murder Boiocchi, Digos investigations and Daspo hypothesis for the Curva emptied by the ultras: “Inter fans forced out”

The echo of the five barrels on Saturday evening continues to make noise. In Curva Nord, at San Sirowhere the ultras forcibly cleared the second green ring, resorting to hands against those who wanted to continue watching Inter-Sampdoria, despite the news of the killing of Vittorio Boiocchi: the social message boards were filled with testimonies of families pushed, threatened, intimidated, and one of the messages reached the new Minister of Sport Andrea Abodiwho replied: “I’ll find out about what happened.”

