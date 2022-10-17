The two alleged killers of Ragip Kolgeci, 52, a construction contractor, must remain in prison because socially dangerousie they could pollute the evidence. These are the reasons that led the investigating judge Carlo Isidoro Colombo to keep the Kosovars Valmir Gashi, 32, and his uncle Afrim Manxhuka, 51, in prison in Santa Bona since the day after the murder of his compatriot in Viale IV. November at Fiera, at the end of what seemed like a real settling of scores between two opposing groups. In the background a debt of 500 euros that the victim’s son boasted against Afrim Manxhuka and an open question about an old Albanian code of honor.

Both Gashi and Manxhuka, accused of aggravated brawl and willful murder, during the validation hearing in prison they had made use of the right not to answer, but they had reiterated, in the course of a spontaneous declaration, their extraneousness to the accusations. Gashi, in particular, immediately claimed to have arrived when the fight was about to end and the victim was already on the ground bleeding, while Uncle Manxhuka denied having dealt the fatal blows with a bar to the victim’s head as some claim. eyewitnesses of the opposing faction.

According to the police reconstruction, for three days between Manxhuka and the Kolgeci relations had stiffened precisely because of the debt of 500 euros that the former had contracted with the victim’s son. A debt accrued as part of joint work on a construction site which it seems that Manxhuka was unwilling to pay. And it is here, according to what the police officers have reconstructed, an old family feud would have taken place, which matured between the family of Manxhuka and that of the victim, with the first having to kill Kolgeci based on the principles of Kanun. When asked to have the 500 euros back, Manxhuka would have revived the old feud by inviting Kolgeci to formally apologize. But the refusal opposed by the latter triggered the appointment on Wednesday evening, around 22, in front of the La Musa bar in Fiera which had the flavor of a real showdown between the two opposing groups of Kosovars, one twenty in all, and left Kolgeci’s lifeless body on the asphalt.

In the meantime, the mayor Mario Conte met today at Ca ‘Sugana the Consul General of the Republic of Kosovo in Milan, Diamant Kastrati. The mayor of Treviso represented how the episodes of violence attributable to Kosovar citizens, the last of which of particular gravity occurred last Wednesday at Fiera, “damage not only the entire Kosovar community but the relationship of trust with the people of Treviso, who have no intention of accepting hostile attitudes to the sense of community, peace and civil coexistence. Starting from the repudiation of these acts, it will be possible to rebuild the relationship of trust “, the Consul of the Republic of Kosovo expressed his” firm condemnation of the episodes of violence that occurred in Treviso, which by no means represent the Kosovar people, well integrated into the social fabric “, the words of Diamant Kastrati. The Consul has given his availability to field, in collaboration with the Kosovo Embassy in Rome, all possible initiatives, starting from a public meeting with representatives of the Kosovar community, “to recover the dialogue with the Treviso communityunderlining how the Kosovar people point to the common good and not to the personal benefit that instead characterizes the action of opposing groups that act illegally ».