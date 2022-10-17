The Roma coach: “We are doing well, with all the problems we have … Zaniolo? I wanted to keep him for the final”

Josè Mourinho this time does not miss the compliments to his Rome, which has never suffered a truly sterile Sampdoria. “It is a well-deserved and very important victory. We have soul, heart, intelligence and organization. Some may think differently, we are used to it. It is hard to give credit to those who work here. With all the problems we have, we are doing our best.”

ABOUT ZANIOLO — The striker’s exclusion from the starting line-up surprised: “I knew Nicolò would be devastating in the final and he was. I liked him a lot, it’s hard to keep him fresh. We only missed the second goal and we had the chances. to do it”.

FORCE LEAVE — Mou avoids lighting up next Sunday’s match against Napoli in advance. “I just wish Spalletti a good week, see you on Sunday. I like Sampdoria, they fight and are united. In the next season we will play here again because this team will not be relegated. Stankovic is a little brother to me. What did I tell him? a crazy goal here and I reminded him. I love him. “

October 17 – 9:21 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

