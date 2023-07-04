Museums offer workshops for the development of knowledge – Diario La Hora

New vacation courses in the museums of Quito. Photo: City Museums Foundation

In Quito there are different alternatives to enroll your children in vacations, among them are the workshops offered by some museums in the city: art, science, environment, among others. Which will teach them activities to develop their knowledge.

In these days it is difficult to find vacation where your children can learn new challenges and that they not only focus on sports hobbies, but also on activities that strengthen their intelligence.

He ‘Summer of arts, culture and sports‘ created different types of vacation so that your children have quality alternatives, aimed at the little ones and also for adolescents.

The cost is $5 a week, where you can find workshops that involve art, science, education, environment and games.

‘Leading Girls in Stem’

This will be an activity which creates new looks with relation to science and technology in a fun and practical way. This workshop will be directed by scientists and researchers, which will make use of your robotics skills to create a cooperative and interesting class.

Quotas for this event are limited. It is aimed at girls 9 to 11 years and of 12 to 14 years. For the first group, the workshop will be given from Monday 10 to Monday 17 July. for the second group from July 17 to 21 in it Interactive Museum of Science and Technology (MIC)

Campamento ‘Intikilla’

For children who like recreational activities there is the INTIKILLA camp. In this vacation you will enjoy an experience that combines games, education, art and environment. In addition, boys and girls will learn about the connection with water from different dimensions. It is intended for children between 5 to 12 years old.

This will be done in Yaku, Water Museum Park and it will last three weeks. From July 17 to 21; from July 24 to 28 and finally from July 31 to August 4. The hours will be 09:00 a 13:00.

Tac Tac Tac para Wawas

This workshop will be held at the Contemporary Art Center (CAC). This experience is aimed at girls and boys of 7 to 11 years and adolescents of 12 to 15 years. There will be 50 places for each week.

The workshop will be held in two periods: for the smallest will be from the July 17 to 20 and for the teenagers from the July 24 to 27.

For the children there will be days of workshops through games, movement, art and collective care in a space of active education.

For adolescents, there will be four days of workshops that will help them get to know each other, through languages ​​and artistic mediaas well as generate learning spaces, construction of narratives and co-care.

summer art,

In this workshop you will enjoy an interesting program that promotes the free creation from art-therapy, affective well-being, emotional healing and collective participation. It is aimed at girls and boys between 8 to 12 years. This vacation will be held in the Museum of Carmen Alto (MCA) of the July 25 to August 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To reserve a space you can enter the online store of the Museums Foundation https://tienda.fundacionmuseosquito.gob.ec/ : select the vacation of your choice and purchase your quota.

