Amr Khaled, the Islamic preacher, said that contentment is one of the greatest meanings that relaxes the heart and soul, citing that it dispenses with medications and psychiatrists, and is considered the strongest and greatest reason for God’s satisfaction with you (contentment is God’s greatest door, resting place for worshipers, and the paradise of the world).

Khaled considered, in the fifteenth episode of his Ramadan program “Understanding God,” that one of the problems of contentment is the confusion between choices and desires, because man wants everything, while choices are often contradictory, and because our Lord created the universe in this way, some people are not satisfied.

Therefore, he advised the preacher to apply the fifteenth rule of the rules of understanding about God, which is: “If you face the challenges of life, gather in your heart the meanings that seem contradictory, and do well in your work and you will see the wonders of his saying: ‘May God be pleased with them and they are pleased with Him’, for we are a middle nation to bring together the two sides of the contradictions Then we do well, and we are satisfied, and God is pleased with us.”

What are the contradictory meanings that we want to bring together?

Khaled replied: “Anything in the world has two sides, most people choose one of them and live by it, and because this easier one makes a person tired and loses satisfaction, because it is far from the other side,” explaining that the meaning of “a nation in the middle” is that it is in the middle, sees both sides, and brings them together. And these are the contradictions, and he gave an illustrative example of that: “I submit my affairs to God completely, so I became negative, cold and helpless, or tense and anxious, and I wanted to change my life with my own hands, so I forgot to submit, because I cannot combine the two, and as long as I cannot combine them, I cannot I know how to be satisfied, because complete surrender makes me passive and helpless, and because running after something without surrender is psychologically tiring, because I will not buttress fate, I will not be able to combine the two, and therefore I cannot reach satisfaction.

contrasting parties

Amr Khaled stressed that Muslims are a middle nation that can bring together the contradictory parties, expressing his challenge to any rich person who is far from our Lord who can be happy and satisfied, a material body, and a transparent soul, as well as he challenged any religious person who abandoned the world and failed in it to be happy and content. In this context, he cited the Almighty’s saying: “And in that let the competitors compete,” stressing that competing with the integrity of al-Sadr is not an easy matter, because competition affects the integrity of al-Sadr, and if you can combine the two things, then you combine the contradictory, and this is what is meant by the contradictory meanings.

What does it have to do with contentment?

Khaled explained that contentment needs spaces, because the challenges of the world are difficult, and whenever you close one space, another space opens before you, and hope is renewed, and this is the secret of the relationship with contentment.

How do I combine satisfaction and ambition?

The preacher explained that this is achieved through contentment with the current situation, and that you aspire to the future and work for it, through work and supplication together, and if the answer is delayed, submit to God, land, and complete your life with the best of what you have, and he set an example of combining contradictions from the Qur’an and Sunnah, when the son of The Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him (Ibrahim), wept, and when the son of the follower, Al-Fudayl bin Ayyad, whose name was Abed Al-Haramain, died, he smiled in satisfaction with God’s will, so who is higher in status?!.

Khaled replied: “The Prophet, of course, because here he combined two levels, mercy for the loss of a son and contentment with God’s destiny. Unlike the Prophet, who wept for mercy, and said: “The eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, and we only say what pleases our Lord.”

How do I learn to combine spiritual and psychological contradictions?

Khaled said that the first and most important thing is to accept the idea of ​​combining contradictions, as God created the universe only in the way of combining contradictions, referring to the human being himself from two things opposite each other, a body from the soil of the earth, and a spirit from the murmur of the sky, and the two are the opposite of each other, as if our Lord He tells you the truth in order for you to know so that you may live and be satisfied.

The speaker believed that benevolence is the easiest way to combine contradictions, because it requires you to bring out the best in you without having a relationship with people, and you will automatically find yourself combining contradictions. To worship God as if you see Him.

Charity is a movement for success in life.” He also stressed the importance of preserving the roses of remembrance, because remembrance provides you with energy, so the hadith of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, came: “The likeness of one who remembers his Lord and he who does not remember his Lord is like the living and the dead.”

Khaled concluded that there are four things that make you combine the contradictions: “Accept the idea .. Practice it .. Live benevolently .. Preserve the remembrance of the remembrance.”