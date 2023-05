“Our rehearsal room has been occupied almost every day for a long time, our musicians are so eager to do it,” says Hannes Mayrhofer. He has been Kapellmeister of the Musikverein Kleinreifling for six years and is audibly proud of his ensembles. Together with his 40-strong troupe, he got it into his head to produce his own CD for the first time. “Mein Heimatdorf” is both the title of the album and a composition by the honorary bandmaster Helmut Hrubes, who died prematurely.