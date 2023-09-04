My Chinese Hair: A Book on Diversity and Inclusion by Jumko Ogata

Mexican author and activist Jumko Ogata has gained recognition for her work as an anti-racism activist, particularly in relation to her book titled “My Chinese Hair.” The children’s book, written in Spanish and Mixtec, explores the protagonist’s journey of accepting and embracing her curly hair. Ogata explains that the inspiration for the book came from her own personal experiences of facing microaggressions and negative comments about her hair texture. She wanted to create a book that would resonate with children who have experienced similar struggles and provide them with a message of diversity and inclusion.

Surprisingly, the book has found a larger audience among adults who have been deeply moved by its message. Many adults have approached Ogata, expressing their desire to have had such a book during their own childhood. Ogata believes that the book serves as a mirror and window for children, allowing them to see their own experiences reflected in the story, while also exposing them to different cultures and ways of living.

In addition to discussing her book, Ogata sheds light on the issue of identity for black and Afro-descendant individuals in Mexico. Black people in Mexico are often not considered Mexican, and Ogata experiences constant foreignization due to her black and Japanese heritage. She criticizes the idea of miscegenation as a breeding ground for racism and the exclusion of black, indigenous, and Asian communities in Mexico. The concept of miscegenation, which asserts that all Mexicans have both white and indigenous ancestry, perpetuates exclusive ideas about race and racialization and contributes to the marginalization and erasure of these communities.

Ogata calls for the recognition and celebration of diverse identities in Mexico, challenging the dominant narrative that insists on a rigid construction of mestizo identity. She emphasizes the damage caused by miscegenation, pointing to the historical portrayal of people of African descent as undesirable, lazy, and uncivilized. She highlights a paradigmatic essay by José Vasconcelos, a prominent Mexican thinker, which promotes the idea of a cosmic race but fails to address the deep-rooted issues of racism and exclusion.

Through her book and activism, Ogata aims to create a more inclusive and accepting society in Mexico, where individuals are valued for their uniqueness and not judged based on their appearance or cultural heritage. “My Chinese Hair” serves as a stepping stone towards this vision, providing children with a tool to appreciate diversity and nurture healthy coexistence.

Jumko Ogata’s work is a powerful call for change and an important contribution to the ongoing dialogue on race and identity in Mexico. Her book serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated for who they are.

