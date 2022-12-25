my country’s grain output has stood firm at 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years

Rely on your own strength to secure your job

With the rumbling sound of the machine, rows of plowshares buried the straw deeply in the black soil, and the Sanjiang Plain ushered in the dancing snowflakes. The wheat is turning green, the rapeseed is turning green, and the mottled cultivated land in the water town of the south of the Yangtze River welcomes the drizzle and frost. From east to west, from north to south, the land of China is harvested in autumn and winter, and the houses are full of people.

“This year we have a good harvest of grain, and if we continue to improve and improve the land preparation, next year’s spring plowing will save effort, and the increase in production and income will be more stable!” Zhong Hongxing, a grower of Heilongjiang Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group Nongjiang Farm Co., Ltd., brows full of joy of harvest.

“Insect lights and the Internet of Things have led to precise farming and harvesting. Green rice has become the darling of the market, and the average yield per mu has increased by 15%.” .

Food security is the “biggest country”. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that “we will strengthen the foundation of food security in all aspects” and “ensure that the rice bowl of the Chinese people is firmly in our own hands.” In the mind of the general secretary, food security has a special place, “We must firmly grasp the initiative of food security, and we must pay close attention to food production every year.”

According to data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the total national grain output in 2022 will be 1,373.06 billion catties, an increase of 7.36 billion catties or 0.5% over the previous year. This year, my country has achieved a bumper harvest of grain and increased production at a high level. It has successfully completed the expected goal of maintaining an annual grain output of more than 1.3 trillion catties. The grain output has stabilized at 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years.

“Sannong” is improving, and the overall situation is active. To shoulder the important task of stabilizing food security, all regions and departments work together with hundreds of millions of farmers to refine their responsibilities and implement measures, grasp each field one by one, and manage each acre of land, so as not to miss the farming time, suppress stubble every season, stabilize the area, Anti-epidemic, strong and weak seedlings, fighting drought and flood, and preventing diseases and insect pests finally ushered in another bumper harvest year. Relying on our own strength to secure our jobs has provided a solid support for ensuring economic and social development, and won the initiative to deal with various risks and challenges.

It is difficult to overcome difficulties and win a good harvest, and the “Chinese Rice Bowl” is of good quality

“It is necessary to optimize the layout, stabilize grain rations, stabilize corn, expand soybeans, and expand oil crops to ensure that the annual grain output remains at more than 1.3 trillion catties, and to ensure that Chinese people’s rice bowls are mainly filled with Chinese grain.” General Secretary Xi Jinping personally planned food security, It has pointed out the direction for the stable and increased production of grain.

This year, our country’s summer grain, early rice, and autumn grain will increase every season, and grain production will be stable and improving. The output of summer grain was 294.81 billion catties, an increase of 2.89 billion catties over the previous year. The output of early rice was 56.25 billion catties, an increase of 210 million catties over the previous year. The output of autumn grain was 1,022 billion catties, an increase of 4.25 billion catties over the previous year. On the basis of four consecutive years of increase, the per unit area yield of summer grain reached a new high; the per unit area yield of corn and soybean in the main producing areas in the north increased significantly, and the annual grain output reached a new high.

Things are not easy but hard.

Along the way, this year’s grain harvest is not easy. Summer grain production encountered historically rare autumn and winter floods, and the late sowing area exceeded 1/3 of the winter wheat sowing area. Affected by external risks, spring plowing and spring sowing also encountered rising agricultural costs. When the autumn grain needs to replenish water and fertilize farmers, some areas in the south have experienced rare droughts for many years, severe floods have occurred in Liaoning and other places, and the threat of diseases and insect pests in major grain-producing areas is serious. In the face of multiple challenges, all localities and departments resolutely implemented the central decision-making and deployment, worked together to overcome difficulties, and adopted a series of extraordinary and super-powerful measures to focus on grain production. Good quality.

——Resisting disasters, preventing disasters and reducing losses is to increase production and grain.

This summer, the continuous high temperature and drought made the seedlings in Zhengping Town, Xinfeng County, Jiangxi Province “cry thirsty”, and some places saw rice fields dry out. “The town adjusts the storage capacity of the Shantang Reservoir, and uses some low-lying water sources for irrigation through machine scheduling, and adopts water-saving and water-saving measures to ensure the normal production of late rice.” Yuan Haipeng, a major grain grower in Lianhe Village, said. This year, he contracted more than 300 acres of high-standard farmland to produce grain, with a gross income of more than 500,000 yuan.

“Preventing disasters means increasing production, and reducing losses means increasing grain. Losses in disaster-stricken areas are not compensated by the disaster-stricken areas. There are increases and decreases in the general ledger. The annual grain growth is stable.” Pan Wenbo, director of the planting management department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said.

Since the beginning of this year, summer grain and winter wheat have encountered severe autumn floods, and the key measures of “one spray, three defenses” have been implemented, and the yield per mu of summer grain has increased by 2.3 kg. During autumn grain production, the Yangtze River Basin encountered severe high temperature and drought and locally reduced production. While fighting and mitigating disasters, we stepped up field management in the main grain-producing areas in the north. The yields of corn, rice, and soybeans in the main grain-producing areas in the north, which account for 70% of the country’s autumn grain production, have increased significantly. According to the general ledger, the national autumn grain yield has remained basically stable, and the autumn grain has achieved disaster resistance and a bumper harvest.

——The area is stable, and grain production is making steady progress.

“Catch summer grain and harvest autumn grain. Our cooperative has expanded its grain planting area to more than 1,200 mu this year. Increasing the area will increase the hope of a good harvest.” Zhu Chuanhai, a grain farmer in Huiting Town, Xiayi County, Henan Province, said with emotion, “This year’s summer grain production, my The average yield of high-quality wheat is 1,350 catties per mu; in autumn grain production, the yield of corn is 1,100 catties per mu, increasing production and income!”

Ensuring that grain production remains above 1.3 trillion catties is a bottom-line task that cannot be missed. Pan Wenbo said: “The area of ​​summer grain, early rice, and autumn grain has all increased this year, laying the foundation for a bumper grain harvest throughout the year.” The national grain sown area was 1.775 billion mu, an increase of 10.519 million mu over the previous year, an increase of 0.6%.

Since the beginning of this year, all localities have strengthened the control over the use of cultivated land, cleaned up “non-grain”, recultivated and abandoned wasteland, implemented intercropping and multiple cropping, and tried every means to tap the potential of grain area. The area of ​​summer grain increased by 1.38 million mu, the area of ​​early rice increased by 310,000 mu, and the area of ​​autumn grain increased. 8.81 million mu. At the same time, the National Soybean and Oilseed Production Capacity Improvement Project was launched, and soybean-corn strip compound planting was promoted. The soybean area exceeded 150 million mu, the highest in the past 60 years.

——Increase input and mobilize farmers’ enthusiasm for growing grain.

“Our grain farmers are blessed. The average subsidy for one mu of land can reach more than 100 yuan.” Ye Liangming, a farmer in Futian Village, Dongqiao Town, Xiangdong District, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, counted the increase in income, “This year, both early and late rice production has increased! “

Strong confidence, invest real money. This year, the central government directly supports grain production with 151.26 billion yuan, an increase of 15.54 billion yuan over the previous year. Continue to increase the minimum purchase price of wheat and rice, distribute a total of 40 billion yuan of one-time subsidies to actual grain farmers three times, increase incentives for major grain (oil) producing counties, and invest 5.5 billion yuan in funds for cultivated land rotation and fallow.

Stabilize expectations and preserve grain income. The state continues to increase the minimum purchase price of rice and wheat, and announces it before large-scale planting, stabilizing farmers’ expectations of grain planting income, and releasing a strong policy signal. This year, for the first time in my country, the full cost and planting income insurance of the three major grain crops has been fully covered in major grain-producing counties in major producing provinces, and the pilot project of soybean full cost and planting income insurance has been launched, giving grain farmers a “reassurance”.

Farmland is farmland, and it must be good

“The requirements for the protection of cultivated land must be very clear. The 1.8 billion mu of cultivated land must be well-deserved. Farmland is farmland, and it must be good land.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s earnest entrustment has been turned into resolute action, so that food security has a basis and foundation.

Since the beginning of this year, all regions and departments have implemented the most stringent arable land protection system, firmly guarding the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land, building a national food security industrial belt, strengthening the construction of high-standard farmland, implementing the national black soil protection project, and classifying saline-alkali land. The hard measures of “grain on the ground” fell to the fields.

——Guarantee the quantity, and the protection of cultivated land will be effective.

Not long ago, the Shaanxi provincial government adopted measures such as circulars of praise and financial rewards to reward advanced units of cultivated land protection in 2021. 100 towns (townships and streets) including Shangcun Town, Zhouzhi County, Xi’an City, each received 1 million yuan in reward funds.

Cultivated land is the lifeblood of grain production. He Yong, director of the Cultivated Land Protection and Supervision Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said that the Land Management Law and the Implementation Regulations of the Land Management Law have been revised successively, and the Black Soil Protection Law came into being. A package of hard measures has consolidated the foundation of food security.

The data shows that 1.058 billion mu of grain production functional areas and important agricultural product production protection areas have been designated nationwide, which can guarantee 95% of my country’s ration consumption. He Yong said that to implement the most stringent farmland protection system, party and government leaders at all levels sign the responsibility letter for farmland protection and food security step by step, and issue “military orders”.

——Improve quality, and continue to upgrade high-standard farmland.

“The saline-alkali land is improved, the crops are planted in the project area, and the high-standard farmland is really ‘high’!” Zhou Qingzeng, Secretary of the Party Branch of Zhouxin Village, Cuikou Town, Qingyun County, Shandong Province, had a proud smile on his face, “This year’s autumn harvest, the yield of corn per mu Breaking through 650 kilograms has driven the collective income of the village to increase by 430,000 yuan.”

Distributing organic fertilizers, deep plowing and plowing of the land, and supporting agricultural facilities, Qingyun County, Shandong Province has increased capital investment and continuously improved soil fertility. This year, a total of 158,500 tons of autumn grains were harvested, and the output of autumn grains increased by 12.57% compared with last year.

Guaranteed harvest from drought and flood, high and stable production, and high-standard farmland will stabilize the bulk of the country’s grain production capacity.

Guo Yongtian, director of the Farmland Construction and Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that by the end of this year, a total of 1 billion mu of high-standard farmland will be built across the country, which can guarantee the production capacity of more than 1 trillion catties of grain. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Transformation and Upgrading of High-Standard Farmland”, focusing on improving construction standards and quality, and providing a solid foundation for ensuring national food security and effective supply of important agricultural products. At the same time, efforts will be made to enhance the fertility of cultivated land, increase the implementation of the national black soil protection project, and ensure the completion of the protection task of 100 million mu. Continue to promote the demonstration of saline-alkali cultivated land in the north and acidified cultivated land in the south, and strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of cultivated land quality. The third national soil census was launched, and it is planned to complete the soil census of about 11 billion mu of agricultural land by 2025, providing scientific support for keeping the red line of cultivated land and optimizing the layout of agricultural production.

——Establish a mechanism to continuously weave the cultivated land protection net.

“The field chief system assigns responsibility to each field, and each piece of cultivated land has a ‘guardian’. The illegal occupation of cultivated land has disappeared, and the abandoned land in the village has also been replanted with crops through land transfer. This year’s summer and autumn grain harvests, everyone The guys are more motivated to protect the cultivated land.” In the field of Fanzhuang Village, Xin’an Town, Feixiang District, Handan City, Hebei Province, the wheat seedlings were green, and Zhang Shaolong, the “field chief” began to patrol the fields early in the morning.

Satellite remote sensing monitoring, drone inspections, and the implementation of the “field chief system” have made the cultivated land protection and supervision network more and more dense. Since the beginning of this year, Feixiang District has continuously explored and improved the working mechanism of the field chief, and built an information management platform for the field chief system, which has promoted the standardization and long-term effect of farmland management.

Today’s arable land is tomorrow’s rice bowl. Since the beginning of this year, all regions have strictly implemented the balance of cultivated land occupation and compensation, and 26 provinces have implemented new models of cultivated land protection such as the “field length system”.

Agricultural mechanization and intelligence, inserting the wings of science and technology into agricultural modernization

“We must put the development of agricultural science and technology in a more prominent position, vigorously promote agricultural mechanization and intelligence, and insert the wings of science and technology into agricultural modernization.” General Secretary Xi Jinping repeatedly urged, providing fundamental guidelines for consolidating the foundation of food security and developing modern agriculture .

Since the beginning of this year, various regions and departments have made great efforts to promote breakthroughs in all fields of agricultural technology and equipment, new progress has been made in agricultural modernization, large-scale operation, and green development, and the rapid development of “storage of food through technology“. The comprehensive mechanization rate of crop cultivation and harvesting exceeds 72%, and the contribution rate of agricultural scientific and technological progress exceeds 61%. Agricultural scientific and technological progress drives the improvement of food production.

——Planting and harvesting mechanized escort, modern production increases efficiency.

“Large agricultural machinery is the confidence of our grain growers. The mechanization of the whole process drives cost savings and efficiency increases, and the net income per mu increases by more than 200 yuan.” Lu Dunmeng, a large grain grower in Luhai Village, Guocang Town, Wenshang County, Shandong Province, said. The joy of this fall harvest.

“Fine varieties and good methods are matched, agricultural machinery and agronomy are integrated, and scientific and technological farming makes the villagers grow sweeter and sweeter!” said Hu Jiguang, director of the Wenshang County Agriculture and Rural Bureau. The towns and streets provided technical guidance, and the villagers developed the “live God of Wealth” in the development of soybean and corn compound planting.

Wang Jiayun, deputy director of the Agricultural Mechanization Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that during the “three autumns” of this year, 30 million agricultural machinery was invested nationwide, and the harvest rates of rice, corn, and soybean exceeded 94%, 80%, and 82%, respectively. All localities organized 660 grain machine harvesting and loss reduction competitions at provincial, city and county levels, and more than 3,400 machine harvesting and loss reduction skills training sessions, which improved the efficiency of machine harvesting and loss reduction.

——The service of the new main body drives small farmers, and the quality of large-scale operation is improved.

“Professional services drive the development of industrialization. We provide ‘one-stop’ services from planting to harvesting for more than 100,000 mu of farmland in surrounding counties and urban areas.” Dong Minfang, director of Runsheng Rice and Fengrui Agricultural Machinery Professional Cooperative in Yueyang County, Hunan Province, is very pleased Be proud.

This year, the cooperative has driven the villagers to improve quality, save costs and increase efficiency through the “five unifications” model of unified promotion of fine varieties, unified organization of green prevention and control, unified whole-process mechanized services, unified organization of order acquisition, and unified product marketing.

Connecting small farmers to the big market has become an important magic weapon for increasing grain production and income. At present, the country has accumulatively cultivated 2.22 million farmers’ cooperatives, 3.91 million family farms, and 1.041 million service organizations of various types, covering an area of ​​1.87 billion mu and serving more than 89 million small farmers.

——Green farming expands income-increasing channels and shifts to sustainable development.

“Fish farming in rice fields, weight loss and drug reduction, fish excrement can be used to fertilize the fields, rice and fish usher in a double harvest, and the value of ecological rice has increased a lot.” The rice field fish farming demonstration site in Pingbao Village, Shizhanjie Town, Qingzhen, Guizhou, Wang Peizhu, secretary of the village party branch, calculated the green revenue increase in this way.

Rice and fish are co-cropped, and one field has two harvests. This year, Qingzhen City Agriculture and Rural Bureau Technical Promotion Party member service team went to the village for technical training many times to promote the technical, scientific and ecological cultivation of rice and fish. The local area will also distribute feed to the villagers at the standard of 10 jin per mu to improve the quality of rice and fish.

Green Xingnong polishes the ecological background. At present, the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in my country has experienced negative growth for five consecutive years, and the utilization rate of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in the three major food crops has exceeded 40%.

There is food in hand, and there is no panic in the heart. Embarking on a new journey, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must always tighten the string of food security, consolidate the foundation of food security in all aspects, firmly follow the path of agricultural modernization, speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country, and bring the Chinese The rice bowl is firmly in his hands. (Reporter Gao Yuncai, Lu Yanan and Chang Qin)

