According to the latest report from CCTV News , the water level of Poyang Lake, my country’s largest freshwater lake, has continued to decline due to the combined influence of the continuous high temperature and low rainfall and the lack of water from the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. As of 8:00 on September 6, the water level of Poyang Lake Duchang Station was 7.97 meters and the water level of Xingzi Station was 7.99 meters, both of which fell below 8 meters, which was 0.15 meters lower than the 8.15 meters at 8:00 on September 5.

Since then, Poyang Lake has officially entered the extremely dry water level, and the water body of the lake area is only 310 square kilometers.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department of Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province, in September, the average rainfall in Jiujiang City was less than the same period of the previous year.The drought is expected to continue,All localities should continue to strengthen water resources management, scientifically and rationally dispatch and use drought-resistant water resources.

In addition, in the waters near Jianggongling, Duobao Township, Duchang County, Poyang Lake, the lakebed was exposed due to drought, and an ancient bridge in the Ming Dynasty “Qianyan Bridge” also emerged.

It is reported that this ancient bridge was built in the fourth year of Chongzhen in Ming Dynasty (1631).

The Qianyan Bridge is made of pine wood piles and granite. The bridge deck is about 1 meter wide and made up of three long strips of granite. Because it has been immersed in water for many years, the Qianyan Bridge is exposed only when the water level is lower than 10 meters. water surface, but it is still as strong as new after being soaked for hundreds of years.