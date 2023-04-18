Home » Nacional will not play in Medellín for Copa Libertadores
The paisa club is currently facing a deep crisis after the break in the relationship between its directives and the popular bar ‘Los del Sur’. After the excesses caused last Sunday, April 16, inside the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the match against América de Cali and which forced the intervention of ESMAD, a situation broke out that even involved the Medellín Mayor’s Office.

For security reasons, the match that would be played in Paisa territory for matchday 14 of the Betplay League was postponed. Given the tense situation, the president of the green club, Mauricio Navarro, met this Monday, April 17, with the Medellín Mayor’s Office to find a solution that allows them to use the Atanasio de Girardot for the next Atlético Nacional game in the Copa Libertadores, on which will be against the Melgar of Peru.

However, after the intention of dialogue, an agreement was not reached that would allow Atlético Nacional to use the stage. Such information was released by Oscar Hurtado himself, mayor in charge of the city.

“By unanimous decision, despite the spirit of conciliation of the participants of the Local Commission for Safety and Coexistence in Football, and since they were unable to reach an agreement, it was decided not to carry out the Copa Libertadores match this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot”trilled the president.

